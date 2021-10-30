Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.35.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $249.10 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.68.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.