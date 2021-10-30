Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.38 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $82.57 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

