Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 8,464 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 29.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

