Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 22,750 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

