Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,596 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $413,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $168.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.85.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.