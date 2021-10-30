Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 13,346 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.26.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

