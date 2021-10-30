PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Issues Earnings Results

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

PSB stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 136,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,450. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $110.67 and a one year high of $181.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

