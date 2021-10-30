PS Business Parks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

PSB stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.90. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $110.67 and a twelve month high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

