Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Provident Financial has raised its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PROV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 16,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

