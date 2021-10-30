Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Proto Labs stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.