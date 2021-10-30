Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. Proto Labs has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Proto Labs stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Proto Labs worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.