Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $59.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.