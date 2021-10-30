Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Up 10.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.32. 111,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,081,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its position in Proterra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after buying an additional 429,167 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $61,870,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,400,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,160,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,858,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
