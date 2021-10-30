Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Up 10.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.32. 111,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,081,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its position in Proterra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after buying an additional 429,167 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $61,870,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,400,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,160,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,858,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

