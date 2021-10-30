Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTIX opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -0.45. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

