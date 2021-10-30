Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.