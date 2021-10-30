Prosper Price Hits $2.14 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Prosper has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

