Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

