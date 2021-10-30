ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $82,000 in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

AMPE opened at $1.56 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

