ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $204.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

