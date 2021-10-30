ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Daseke in the first quarter worth $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 108.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 122,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 25.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DSKE opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Daseke, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

