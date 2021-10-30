ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 66,612 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

