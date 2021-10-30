Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 302 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.01 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

