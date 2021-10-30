Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $76,442,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 77,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

