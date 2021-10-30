Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of Professional stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.75. 9,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07. Professional has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

