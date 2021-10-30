Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of Professional stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.75. 9,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,230. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07. Professional has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Professional worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
About Professional
Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
