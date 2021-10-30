Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

