Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Primis Financial reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $2,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.