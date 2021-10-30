Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 166,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,984. Premier Financial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 982.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

