Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

