PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$15.23 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.89 and a one year high of C$16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 49.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.