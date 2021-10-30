PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $58.01 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $58.01 million and $5.87 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,438,590 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

