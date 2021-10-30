Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $103.21 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

