Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.460-$14.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POOL stock traded up $8.52 on Friday, reaching $515.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,066. Pool has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $519.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,604,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

