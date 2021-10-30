Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Up 153.7% in October

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 153.7% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.