Polker Hits Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Polker has a market cap of $8.82 million and $2.76 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00069832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.04 or 1.00053537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.14 or 0.06939538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,360,134 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.