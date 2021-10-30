Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $150.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of PII stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

