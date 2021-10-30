Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of XPO Logistics worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

NYSE XPO opened at $85.80 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $90.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.