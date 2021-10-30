Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,249 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Forte Biosciences were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.