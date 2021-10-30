Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Cable One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 43.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

CABO stock opened at $1,711.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,897.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,870.16. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

