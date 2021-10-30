PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.