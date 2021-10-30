Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock Sells 615 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 615 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $23,031.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLBC stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $39.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.
