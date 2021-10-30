Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock Sells 615 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 615 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $23,031.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLBC stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

