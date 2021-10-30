PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PLDT stock remained flat at $$31.60 during trading on Friday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

