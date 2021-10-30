PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of PLDT stock remained flat at $$31.60 during trading on Friday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.
About PLDT
