Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $687.50

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 687.50 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 682.39 ($8.92), with a volume of 2087923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 673 ($8.79).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

