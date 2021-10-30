Playcent Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $51,495.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00048761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00241975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

