PlayAGS Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $8.82 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.