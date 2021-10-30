PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE:PJT opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. PJT Partners has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

