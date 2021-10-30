Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 792,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

