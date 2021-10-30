Pirate Chain Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $344.10 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00253900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00103980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,832,938 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

