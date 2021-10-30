Piper Sandler Weighs in on Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

WNEB opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

