Piper Sandler Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

IBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

