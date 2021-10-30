Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

